iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

