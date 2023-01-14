iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

