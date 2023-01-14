iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,412,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,443 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.08 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

