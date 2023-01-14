iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

