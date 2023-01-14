iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

