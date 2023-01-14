iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $45,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

IWD opened at $158.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

