iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

