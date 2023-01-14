iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $28.14 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%.

