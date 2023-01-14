Invitoken Price Tops $1.61 on Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00007732 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $70,778.70 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00426076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.62 or 0.30094559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00883597 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars.

