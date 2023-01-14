Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,466 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

