Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 988 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,630,000 after buying an additional 227,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,196,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after buying an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

