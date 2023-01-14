Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 12,643 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 5.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.