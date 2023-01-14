Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

