Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Invesco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

