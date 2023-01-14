Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

