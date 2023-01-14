Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRRHF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 1-year low of $2,079.01 and a 1-year high of $2,342.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,321.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,359.81.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

