Insider Selling: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Major Shareholder Sells $102,598,587.73 in Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starwood Capital Group Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of MFA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.83.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

