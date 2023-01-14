Insider Selling: MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Major Shareholder Sells $102,598,587.73 in Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Starwood Capital Group Global also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of MFA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
MFA Financial stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.83.
MFA Financial Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MFA Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
