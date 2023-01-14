Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $167,972.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230,735 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

