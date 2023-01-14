Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $488,473.26 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $964.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $127.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
