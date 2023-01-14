Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $488,473.26 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $964.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $127.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 794.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

