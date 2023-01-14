Insider Buying: Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Insider Buys £487.80 in Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) insider Peter Coward purchased 813 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £487.80 ($594.30).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:SOHO opened at GBX 59.40 ($0.72) on Friday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.10 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.26 million and a P/E ratio of 540.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.05.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

