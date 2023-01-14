Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading Up 8.5%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

