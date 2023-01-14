Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.86

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and traded as high as $53.54. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 2,873 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

