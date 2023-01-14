Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Inchcape Price Performance
Shares of INCPY stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.
Inchcape Company Profile
