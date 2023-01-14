Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of INCPY stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

