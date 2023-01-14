Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $201.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day moving average is $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $405.62.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

