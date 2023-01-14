Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

