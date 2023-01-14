Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

