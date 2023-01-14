Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $427.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

