Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 2.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $106.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

