Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $113.51.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

