Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

