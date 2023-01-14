Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $67.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

