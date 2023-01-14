Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $419,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $112.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.