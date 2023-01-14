Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,168 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.