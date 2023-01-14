Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,250 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

