Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.