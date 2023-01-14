Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $174.64 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.61.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

