Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,774,000 after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

