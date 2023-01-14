Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,187,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,719,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,906,000 after buying an additional 265,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,218 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

