Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $138.96 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.48 or 0.00049851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $138.96 million and $28.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00222768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,257,319 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

