Horizen Trading Up 18.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.67 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.16 or 0.00048556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00223668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00076948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,254,650 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.