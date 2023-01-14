Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.50) to GBX 2,750 ($33.50) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,113.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

