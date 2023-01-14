HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HKCVF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments
