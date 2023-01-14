HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKCVF opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments alerts:

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.