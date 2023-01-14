Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

