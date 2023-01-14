Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

