Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AGG opened at $99.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

