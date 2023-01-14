Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

