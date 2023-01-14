Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of MKC opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.