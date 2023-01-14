Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 1,674 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $375.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.