Head to Head Analysis: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) & Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Lion Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $20.92 million 40.73 $59.20 million ($2.41) -16.06 Lion Group $27.06 million 1.34 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Associated Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lion Group.

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -245.03% -5.87% -4.63% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lion Group beats Associated Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP Holdings LLC.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

