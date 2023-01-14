HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.33

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.33 and traded as low as $40.88. HCI Group shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 186,709 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
HCI Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.
Institutional Trading of HCI Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCI Group (HCI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.